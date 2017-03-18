Paris Orly airport shooting: Man shot and killed while trying to grab gun from French soldier

  • March 18, 2017 16:00 IST
    By Reuters
Paris Orly airport shooting: Man shot and killed while trying to grab gun from French soldier Close
Orly airport in Paris has been evacuated following a shooting. According to reports, an unidentified man was shot and killed by police. He reportedly tried to grab a police officer’s gun.The National Police confirmed a police operation was on its way. Passengers on landed planes were asked to stay seated.
loading image
IBT TV
Theresa May says Brexit is a 'great national moment'
Most popular