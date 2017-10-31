Tennis action resumed at the Paris Masters, the season's final ATP Masters 1000 tournament, which started on Monday, October 30 in the scenic capital city of France.

Top seed Rafael Nadal starts as the favourite to win his maiden title at the indoor tournament, from which Roger Federer withdrew citing issues with his back.

The Spaniard heads into Wednesday's (November 1) first round match against South Korea's Hyeon Chung with a chance of clinching the year-end number one spot as he needs just a win to end the season on top for the fourth time in his celebrated career.

Nadal is likely to face compatriot and eighth seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the last-eight as the duo has been drawn in the same quarter, which also has 10th seed Sam Querrey and 15th seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Notably, 11th-ranked Carreno Busta along with David Goffin (10), Juan Martin Del Potro (17), and local hope Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (15) are in the race to clinch the last two spots available for ATP World Tour Finals in London.

The four stars will be hoping to make the most of the coming week in Paris to book their berths in the year-ending spectacle which begins on November 12.

Meanwhile, if Nadal, who is eyeing the Paris double after his French Open win, manages to get past the quarter-final stage, he is likely to meet fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the last-four round.

Del Potro, who has been in fine run in the second half of 2017 season, and sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov are also in contention to meet the top seed in the semi-final.

On the other hand, Wimbledon finalist and third seed Marin Cilic headlines the second half of the Paris draw. The Croat is likely to face seventh seed David Goffin in the semi-final.

11th seed and former champion Tsonga will also look to make the most of playing in home conditions.

