After Jackie Chan, it looks like Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson will dance with Bollywood stars on some desi songs. Paris will work with Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal for a musical drama that will be inspired by Bollywood songs.

The untitled movie will be an American film and it will reportedly revolve around two couples. The pre-production work of the film has already started and the Bollywood stars even met the 18-year-old in Los Angeles.

"Richa Chadha will also be a part of this American film, along with Ali and Paris. An American actor will also join the trio. The tale is likely to revolve around two couples. There will be two Bollywood compositions in the film. Pre-production work is on and the shoot is slated to begin by the end of this month," The Times of India quoted a source as saying.

While the project marks Paris' debut collaboration with Bollywood stars, this will not be Ali and Richa's first international project.

Richa's first American project Love Sonia was screened recently, while Ali has three international films to his credit. He has previously worked in Fast and Furious 7, starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, Indo-American film For Here Or To Go? and will soon be seen in the titular role in the film Victoria and Abdul also starring Judi Dench.

This year Chinese superstar Jackie Chan acted with Bollywood stars – Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani – in Kung Fu Yoga that had all the actors, including Chan, doing thumkas at the end of the film.