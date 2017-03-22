Paris Jackson looked stunning and confident in her little black dress until it lifted up when she came out of her hotel room in New York, showing off plenty of skin and nearly failing to cover up her modesty.

The outfit with full sleeves ruched up and flaunted her pure black lace inner wear underneath it as the daughter of Michael Jackson walked towards her SUV. She pulled down her polka dot dress to avoid serious mishap.

The 18-year-old blonde beauty exhibited her legs through the thigh-skimming dress, which she teamed with a black leather jacket, circular sunglasses and a pair of maroon boots. She kept her hairs open and parted it from the right side.

Paris paired the little black dress with a nose ring, a finger ring and a pair of studded earrings when she made from debut in Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on Monday, March 20. During the talk show, she shared the moment when she was star-struck by Alice Cooper after meeting him last October.

"'I was telling him, 'I love you so much, I've always listened to you, I grew up loving you. I was close to tears. I'm crying thinking about it - he's amazing. So, I like really weirded him out, but he was really nice about it," Michael Jackson's daughter said.

The blonde beauty also spoke about her first album and the first concert that she wanted to watch. According to her, it was High School Musical live and how Zac Efron disappointed her. "He actually wasn't there. I was so bummed. He wasn't there," she said.

Paris stated that the 29-year-old actor was busy filming and there was some other guy to replace him. "That was the most depressing part about it. He wasn't there, and I was, like, this heartbroken 10-year-old," she added.

Later on, the 18-year-old shared a snap of herself from The Tonight Show to her Instagram stories with the title "eggcellent" and it garnered more than 125,000 likes.