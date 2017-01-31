In a shocking interview last week, Michael Jackson's daughter revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a 'complete stranger' at the age of 14. In the Rolling Stones interview, Paris opened up about being sexually assaulted at such a young age, three years after MJ passed away. Sources reveal that the Jackson family knows the "complete stranger" Paris spoke about.

Sources close to the Jackson family informed The Sun, that they know who exactly the man is. "There is a belief among the family about exactly who this man is — and serious concern it is an individual with form for this type of behaviour," the source revealed. The family also knows he is a repeat offender.

"It's horrific to see history repeating, which is why it would be far better for action to be taken. But Paris has made it clear she wants it to be the end of the matter. It's so sad she had to deal with this with her dad dying then," the source added. The whole incident drove Paris to several suicide attempts following which she attended a therapeutic school in Utah. "It was great for me. I'm a completely different person," she said about the school.

Paris first spoke about the whole experience last week in a candid interview. Sharing the blood boiling experience, she said, "He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, 'They're gonna kill me one day. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls***, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls***."

She also shared that a lot of people wanted him dead. "It's a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that's all I can say about that right now," she said.