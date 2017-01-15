Following an outrage from Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris, over the portrayal of her father in the new series, Urban Myths, the creators of the show have decided to not telecast the episode featuring the late pop star. Paris was angry that her father's role was being played by a white actor -- Joseph Fiennes.

Paris thanked the creators with a tweet that read: "I'm surprised the family's feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y'all know." British network Sky Arts announced that they will be pulling down the episode titled "Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon," from the series.

The statement issued by Sky Arts read that they decided to not broadcast the episode featuring the late pop star after Jackson's family made an objection. "We set out to take a light-hearted look at events and never intended to cause any offence," the statement read.

However, not all are happy with the decision. While fans rejoiced, the actor playing the role of Marlon Brando, Brian Cox, was angry with the producers for banning the episode. The actor, who shared that he was honoured to portray Brando's role, expressed his disappointment and defended the Fiennes.

"It's not disrespectful or shameful. Joseph Fiennes is fabulous. He does a fantastic job. People are going by what they think of photographs of Joseph, which is what I suspect the Jackson family has seen, only the photographs," Cox told The Sunday Post.

The first trailer of the series was released recently and it showcased different stories that they will be telling through the series. The highlight of the series was supposed to be the Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon episode which was set after 9/11. The episode was going to showcase "true...ish" events of the three attempting to travel back to West Coast in the aftermath of 9/11.

The series will now showcase stories revolving around Bob Dylan, Cary Grant and Muhammad Ali. The show will be aired on January 19.