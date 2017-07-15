Paris Jackson is known for proudly and confidently showing off her incredible figure. The model even believes that being naked is actually a beautiful thing. So, it's not really surprising to see her showing off her eye-popping curves.

The teenager opted to go braless for an outing in Van Nuys, California. The 19-year-old was caught on camera near the Department of Motor Vehicles in a pair of hippie shorts and a nude-coloured skin-tight tank short.

The late Michael Jackson's daughter showed off her toned legs in super-short bohemian-style shorts and displayed her slender figure in a nude top. She accompanied the revealing outfit with a set of matching strappy sandals and a multicoloured backpack.

As she walked out of the department, the model was holding a purse, car key, her handset and a piece of paper. The tattooed teen was also holding a bottled beverage while stepping out.

The actress loaded the nude dress accessories. She was sported wearing multiple rings, two necklaces, several bracelets, a beaded anklet, a silver toe ring, blue wristband and a pair of earrings, reported Mail Online.

Recently, Paris Jackson took to twitter to raise her voice for Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Zendaya. Many of the viewers were not happy to see the 20-year-old in the superhero film and they voiced their concern.

Replying to a fan, who wrote, "god forbid they hire someone based on their talent instead of their skin colour," the late Michael Jackson's daughter tweeted, "unfortunately some people have to work harder to get recognition for their talent. Sick world we live in. zendaya still slays as usual."

unfortunately some people have to work harder to get recognition for their talent. sick world we live in. zendaya still slays as usual. https://t.co/OHjECthN72 — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 11, 2017

When a social media user praised her for supporting Zendaya and wrote, "I love you Paris for sticking up for other young women in the industry instead of tearing them down!" she wrote, "Girls bicker. Women stick together and fight for one another."