Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor recently walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week to present Ralph & Russo's 2017 fall/winter Haute Couture collection. The actress, who has mostly grabbed attention for her bizarre outfit choices, was in a royal look as the showstopper.

Though Sonam looked stunning in a dramatic white creation by the designer duo, don't you think it is OTT (over the top)?

From the accessories to the huge gown, Sonam painted the town white. The ensemble comprised a white embellished peplum gown with a phenomenal train and a stunning sheer veil. Sonam was all decked up in diamonds as the tone of her make-up was kept minimal.

The diva has presented the same designers' collection at Cannes red carpet 2016 as well. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor walking the ramp for Ralph & Russo in style.

Meanwhile, Sonam is busy spending time with her rumoured boyfriend, Anand Ahuja. The duo was spotted in London, where they bumped into Juhi Chawla.