After the success of Maana Kee Hum Yaar Nnahi, Parineeti Chopra has now released yet another song Dil Hai Awaara. This one is dedicated to Australia tourism.

Posting the video on social media, Parineeti captioned it as: "So excited to finally show you all my videos from Australia! Guess who sang the song? #ParineetiInAustralia #SeeAustralia#thisisqueensland Australia.com Visit Queensland, Australia

Thank you the tilt shift crew for creating such amazing videos ❤️Directed by: Charit Desai Shot by: Parthiva Nag [sic]"

Parineeti definitely impresses yet again with her singing talent. From soaking in Brisbane's electric vibe to surfing on the Gold Coast's beaches, Parineeti Chopra did it all on her Queensland holiday, and that beautiful song will give it a perfect feel. What do you think?

What's special about this video? Well, the video has been directed by Parineeti's rumoured boyfriend Charit Desai. For those who are unaware, Charit Desai has been working under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for a long time now.

In 2017, talking to a leading daily about the rumours, Parineeti said: "While it's a little funny because a month or two back, my best friend, Sanjana and I had gone to Dubai and when I came back, they linked me with her. There was an article about me and Sanjana saying, 'Are they more than friends?' Now, a month or so later, this has come out. I am used to such rumours. It's fine. I will, as always, never talk about my personal life. I will let it be. Yes, there have been many names such as Sanjana, Maneesh Sharma and more. So, everyone is there in my life. It's okay; I will only talk about my work and that's how it will remain."

On the professional front, Parineeti will be seen in Akshay Kumar's Kesari and has also signed up for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Arjun Kapoor.

She also recently performed at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards on the title track of her 2017 hit movie Golmaal Again as well as Tumhari Pyaari Bindu's popular song, Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi.