It looks like Anushka Sharma has vowed to send chills down our spines as she dropped the second teaser of her upcoming film Pari online. And there's no doubt that it is spooky to the core.

In the 30-seconds short clip, Anushka is seen with a creepy smirk on her face while watching her favourite program on television. But as soon as the camera starts rolling down her body, you can see her bruised hands and feet in shackles.

And while a ghastly score in the background takes your curiosity to another level, demonic nails start growing from her feet.

Watch the teaser here:

While the teaser is highly intriguing, Anushka has managed to spook her fans as hell. Check out their reactions.

OMG Anushka. This is so spooky and riveting. I'm excited for Pari like never before. Just can't wait. GO GIRL. MORE POWER TO YOU. #1MonthToPari pic.twitter.com/cPiNfwyAT0 — Natasha (@ChhilGayeNaina) February 2, 2018

Ahhh.... That was scary... I will never watch the film — zeus star (@Zeushope) February 2, 2018

????? OMG Itna Darawni Hai But Very Nice????? pic.twitter.com/4fLVQg9SHK — Kanika_Gharami (@kanika_gharami) February 2, 2018

My GOOSEBUMPS got GOOSEBUMPS??

This is scary ?#1MonthToPari — Inder (@AnushkaDevotee) February 2, 2018

Pretty face scary legs ??? Oh my gosh #1MonthToPari — Shambhavi ❤️ (@grumpy__soul) February 2, 2018

Is this completely horror film of comic horror??? — Shivang kaushik (@Shivangkaushik3) February 2, 2018

In Pari's earlier poster, Anushka was seen sitting on a chair, with bruises and blood on her face while a hooded demon standing behind her, resting its hands on her shoulder. It looked as if Anushka has surrendered to the demon whom she can't fight.

While Anushka looks quite dreadful, a lot of anticipation has been created among the fans about the film's plot and storyline.

Going by the posters, Pari looks like a supernatural thriller where Anushka, as it was earlier reported, will be seen playing a domestic abuse victim.

Pari will mark Anushka Sharma's first film after her marriage with her longtime boyfriend Virat Kohli on December 11 in Italy.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Pari also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty. The movie is produced by KriArj and Clean Slate Films and will be released worldwide by Pooja Films.

Pari was earlier scheduled to release on February 9. But the film's release has been postponed to March 2 to avoid a possible clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat.