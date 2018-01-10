After giving hard-hitting films like NH10 and Phillauri, Anushka Sharma is coming back to the silver screen with her third home production film Pari. After moving everyone with the motion poster, the makers of the film have unveiled yet another poster of the film which has created a lot of curiosity among the fans.

In the recently released poster of Pari, Anushka is seen sitting on a chair, with her face smeared with blood and bruises while a hooded demon standing behind her, resting its hands on her shoulder. It looks like Anushka has surrendered to the demon whom she can't fight.

While the Anushka's looks are quite dreadful, a lot of anticipation has been created among the fans about the film's plot and storyline.

Going by the posters, Pari looks like a supernatural thriller where Anushka, as it was earlier reported, will be seen playing a domestic abuse victim.

Anushka, in her earlier productions, has portrayed strong female characters in NH10 and Phillauri, opening doors for female actresses to go and prove their mettle on the silver screen. While NH10 is based on honour killings, Phillauri talks about superstitions.

Pari will mark Anushka Sharma's first film after her marriage with her longtime boyfriend Virat Kohli on December 11 in Italy, which was followed by two grand wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Pari, which was earlier scheduled to release on February 9, will now release only on March 2 to avoid a possible clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavat. The historical drama, starring Deepika Padukone, is expected to hit theatres on January 25. Earlier speculations had suggested that Padmavat was going to be released on February 9 due to the ongoing protest against the film. The makers of Padmavat are yet to announce the official release date of the film.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Pari also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty. The movie is produced by KriArj and Clean Slate Films and will be released worldwide by Pooja Films.