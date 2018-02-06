Anushka Sharma's Pari, which is the second film being produced under her home production banner, has become one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2018. The intriguing and spooky posters of the film have generated a lot of curiosity among her fans. Recently, a short 30-second clip was unveiled by the actress on social media which sent her fans into a frenzy.

And now the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has introduced her film's leading man, who is none other than the talented Bengali actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who impressed everyone with his stellar performance in Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani (2012).

The actress took to her Instagram to post a new poster of Pari where she can be seen resting her bloodied demonic fingers on Parambrata's right shoulder with an evil smirk on her face. In the poster, the Kahaani actor looks quite frightened and worried, and can be seen sporting a pair of glasses and a trimmed beard.

Check out the new poster of Pari here:

For the uninitiated, Parambrata has previously worked in Hindi movies like Traffic (2016), Yaara Silly Silly (2015) and Gang of Ghosts (2014) after making a fantastic debut with Kahaani.

Before stepping into the Hindi film industry, Parambrata has worked in numerous Bengali TV shows and films. His 2002 Bengali film Hemanter Pakhi, directed by Urmi Chakraborty, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali.

Pari will mark Anushka Sharma's first film after her marriage with longtime boyfriend Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017, in Italy.

Directed by Prosit Roy, Pari also stars Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty. The movie is produced by KriArj and Clean Slate Films and will be released worldwide by Pooja Films.

The movie is slated to release on March 2.