Anushka Sharma won hearts with her recently released movie Pari. The opening day wasn't good at the box office due to Holi, but the weekends were better.

The first-weekend box office collection of Pari is Rs 15 crore. The Sunday collection of Anushka's movie is Rs 5.51 crore.

#Pari has an ORDINARY WEEKEND... Growth in biz, especially on Sat and Sun, wasn’t substantial... Plexes of major centres showed better trending... Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr. Total: ₹ 15.34 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2018

The day 1 collection of Pari was Rs 4.36 crore, while the second day collected Rs 5.47 crore.

Pari was expected to open with big numbers, but many theaters were shut down on Friday because of Holi. And several theatres opened in the afternoon, resulting in low opening numbers.

Also, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which released on February 23, is still going strong at the box office. The movie even beat Pari on its releasing day. The Sunday collection of Luv Ranjan's movie is also higher than Anushka's movie.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the second-weekend numbers of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. "#SonuKeTituKiSweety continues its DREAM RUN... Proves its supremacy by grossing more than the new releases... Emerges SUPER-HIT... [Week 2] Fri 5.83 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.02 cr. Total: ₹ 65.34 cr. India biz... #SKTKS," he tweeted.

On the first weekend, the movie earned Rs 45.94 crore, while the second weekend earned Rs 19.40 crore.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is giving tough competition to Pari. The Anushka Sharma starrer will now face the actual test which is the weekday box office collection. It is difficult to predict whether Pari will do well on Monday and the following weekdays or not.

After NH10 and Phillauri, this is the third movie of Anushka under her production house Clean Slate Films. The supernatural thriller also features Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty in pivotal roles.