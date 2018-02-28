Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all set to appear in a horror flick, titled Pari, slated to release on March 2. The diva has again tried her hands at another risky subject under her home production. The teasers (screamers), trailers, and posters have garnered a great response, and it is expected to earn good numbers at the box office. The supernatural thriller is the third movie made under her home production.

According to our prediction, it is expected that Anushka's Pari will earn around Rs 5-6 crore on its opening day, March 2. The movie will reportedly beat the day-1 collection of her last production, Phillauri which earned Rs 4.02 crore on the opening day. The opening box office collection will give an idea how much it will earn over the first weekend. Also, the audience's positive word of mouth after the first show will be a telltale sign of whether Pari is worth a watch or not.

Anushka's earlier movie NH10 earned 3.35 crore on the first day, which was her maiden home production venture. The movie revolved around the gritty subject of honor killing and women empowerment, while her second project Phillauri, saw the beauty playing a friendly ghost. With Pari she's one of the few A-listers who is trying their hands in the horror genre.

Anushka's Clean Slate Films and Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment's co-production, Pari, promises to take the horror genre in India notches up.

Directed by debutant Prosit Roy, the movie also stars Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor and Ritabhari Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, Anushka canceled the special screening in Mumbai as a mark of respect to late Sridevi. The screening for celebrities was supposed to be held on February 28 which would have clashed with Sridevi's funeral.

Confirming the news of cancelation, co-producer Prernaa Arora told DNA: "We are deeply shocked and heartbroken with the untimely demise of our beloved Indian legend, Sridevi. To honour her memory and the legacy she left behind, KriArj Entertainment has decided to cancel the screening of their upcoming film, Pari, which was earlier scheduled for the 28th of February."