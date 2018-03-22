A class nine student in Delhi allegedly killed herself Tuesday, March 20, evening and was found hanging in her Mayur Vihar home. While it was earlier reported that she had failed her exams and hence may have killed herself, her parents have alleged that the teachers at her school have sexually harassed her.

They also alleged that the teachers deliberately gave her low marks.

"They broke open the door and found her hanging from a ceiling fan. She was rushed to Kailash Hospital where she was declared dead," The Times of India quoted the deceased girl's relative as saying.

Since the allegations, the principal and two teachers of the Delhi school have been booked in a case of sexual assault and abetment to suicide filed in Noida.

After the incident came to light, International Business Times India got in touch with the Child Welfare Committee to discuss the issue, but the sources refused to comment on the case as it is still under investigation.

Many students failed in Maths, Science & Social science, so we can't say if she was failed deliberately or her answers were not worth passing marks. Committee of experts will investigate it. Further probe is underway: SP City, Noida on Ahlcon Public School student's suicide pic.twitter.com/N4jYhy6Rny — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2018

School mourns her death & we are with the family. If I see her record she was an average student, not very good at studies but a great dancer. Students' marks are given at PTMs but her parents didn't attend any. She didn't fail,had to give re-test: Principal, Ahlcon Public School pic.twitter.com/cwR4ooBwNt — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2018

