The much- awaited Malayalam movie Parava that revolves around the pigeon race game prominent in Mattancherry, Kochi, finally released at the Kerala box office on Thursday, September 21.

The family entertainer that marks the debut of comedian Soubin Shahir as a filmmaker has been opened to a fabulous response.

Even without any promo videos, the hype around the movie was huge and witnessed a massive opening with houseful shows across the state. Thanks to the extended cameo appearance of young star Dulquer Salmaan, fans of Kunjikkka flooded the theatres to get a glimpse of his character Imran, who appears in almost 25 minutes in the flick.

Looking at the initial response of audience on social media, Parava has so far garnered only positive reviews and viewers think it has taken Malayalam cinema to a whole new level. It has been called a well-crafted film punctuated by remarkable performances and brilliant technical work.

Many celebrities, including filmmaker Akhil Paul, actors Vineeth Kumar, Nebin Benson and scriptwriter Vinay Govind have good words on the film.

Here's what celebs have to say about Parava movie:

Akhil Paul

After a decade worth of experience in Malayalam cinema, SoubinShahir's debut directorial 'Parava' has hit the screens. And in many ways it's an impressive work, filled with life-like characters and images. Both DulquerSalman and Shane Nigam have delivered splendid performances but it's the two new kids that steal the show.The score by Rex Vijayan was a delight. Congrats AnwarIkka,SoubinShahir,DQ and the entire team.

Nebish Benson

Parava is a amazing film and a new kind of treat to everyone.Hats off to all those who have worked behind this beautiful film. Cinematography,sound design,art everything have come out well to its extent. Every artists have done their part well. Its a feeling that you should only experience from theatre. Go watch this movie from your nearest theatres !

Alluring entry as a director Soubinikka

Vinay Govind

Parava is a gem of a movie where brilliant technical department meets with a great screenplay and gives a great experience for all your senses. Dulquer salmaan yet again proves with a genuine choice of supporting a different film with no qualms of stardom or screen space.Soubin announces his arrival as a director in style..!!

