Four Malayalam movies — Velipadinte Pusthakam, Pullikkaran Staraa, Adam Joan and Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela — had locked horns during Onam. Now, three Mollywood projects are expected to clash at the Kerala box office this week-- Soubin Shahir's directorial venture Parava, Sunny Wayne's Pokkiri Simon and Neeraj Madhav, Aju Varghese-starrer Lavakusha.

Parava

Malayalam young star Dulquer Salmaan has already raised the expectations for his friend Soubin Shahir's debut directorial by heaping praise on the project. The young star appears in an extended cameo role in the movie and his two unique looks has already impressed the audience.

"I know all the posters feature me quite extensively but we just want to be honest with all of the viewers in saying that I'm in the film only around 25 mins. It's an extended cameo. But I would have done it even if it was just 5 mins because it is a terrific film and I think it will be a game changer. It's another huge blessing that I got to be a part of this film and I thank Allah daily for every chance I've been given. Cannot wait for you all to watch it. You will love it just as much as I have ❤❤ [sic]," DQ recently posted on his Facebook page.

Comedians Aby's son Shane Nigam, Harisree Ashokan's son Arjun and late Zainudeen's son Zinil, Jacob Gregory, Indrans and Srinda Arhaan are also part of the film, which is set mainly in the backdrop of Fort Kochi.

Parava, which has bagged a U/A certificate, will hit the theatres on Thursday, September 21.

Pokkiri Simon

Sunny Wayne plays as an ardent fan of Tamil superstar Ilayathalapathy Vijay. Sarath Kumar (Appani Ravi), Jacob Gregory, Prayaga Martin, Nedumudi Venu, Dileesh Pothan, Saiju Kurup, Shammy Thilakan, Baiju, Ashokan and Marshall Tito also appear in significant roles in Jijo Antony's directorial venture.

Pokkiri Simon portrays the lives of Vijay fans in Kerala, where the stylish actor's movies always receive a grand welcome. The fun-filled entertainer has a novel subject and the script is believed to have real-life characters and incidents.

Pokkiri Simon will be released on Friday, September 22.

Lavakusha

With Lavakusha, actor Neeraj Madhav makes his debut as a writer. Directed by Gireesh Mano, the movie has Neeraj, Aju Varghese and Biju Menon in main roles. Recently, the makers released its teaser.

"So finally after 6 months of serious hard work and immense tension we are coming this weekend and hope we reach upto to your expectations !!! [sic]," Aju revealed. The movie is expected to hit the screens on September 22.

