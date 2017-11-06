As the government gears up to celebrate Anti-Black Money Day on the first anniversary of demonetisation (November 8), it looks like its plans have been derailed by the biggest financial data leak in the form of Paradise Papers. The revelation was made by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in association with 96 news organisations and the papers list out the Indian and foreign companies as well as individuals who have stashed money in various tax havens worldwide.

About 180 countries have been named in the list and India ranks 19th when it comes to the number of companies and individuals who have stashed away the money. The list centres around two firms, Bermuda's Appleby and Singapore's Asiaciti which are said to have helped these firms and individuals evade taxes.

While a lot of names have cropped up in these papers, including Queen Elizabeth II and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's chief fundraiser, Indians aren't far behind. The leaked list features 714 Indian firms and citizens such as Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, Jindal Steel, Apollo Tyres, GMR Group, Hindujas, Videocon, and the Hiranandani Group to name a few, reported Indian Express.

After Sinha's name appeared on the list, he spoke about it in a series of tweets and said that all the transactions have been disclosed and the necessary filings too have been made.

"Full details have been provided to Indian Express. These were bonafide and legal transactions undertaken on behalf of highly reputed world-leading organisations in my fiduciary role as Partner at Omidyar Network and its designated representative on the D.Light Board," he wrote.

"All these transactions have been fully disclosed to relevant authorities through all necessary filings as required. After leaving Omidyar Network, I was asked to continue on the D.Light Board as an Independent Director. On joining the Union Council of Ministers, I immediately resigned from the D.Light Board and severed my involvement with the company. It is crucial to note that these transactions were done for D.Light as an Omidyar representative, and not for any personal purpose."