After Mohenjo Daro, Ashutosh Gowariker is back with another historic movie titled Panipat - The Great Betrayal. The film is based on the third battle of Panipat and will be high on action sequences.

According to a report, Gowariker's magnum opus will star Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and will go on the floors in mid-2018.

The ace filmmaker took to Twitter to announce the news along with the teaser poster.

Talking about working with Sanjay, Gowariker told Mid-Day: "I shared screen space with Sanjay Dutt in Naam (1986), which was a memorable co-acting experience. It will be great to direct such a versatile and talented actor."

The Jodhaa Akbar director was in all praises for Arjun. "What impresses me most about Arjun, apart from his fine performances, is his dynamism. He has played double roles twice [Aurangzeb, 2013 and Mubarakan, 2017], and has portrayed an action hero as well as a lover boy."

About the female lead, he said: "I needed someone who is beautiful and a good performer. The eclectic combination of these three is a first for me, and I look forward to this exciting journey with them."

Produced by Ashutosh Gowariker Productions and Vision World Films, Panipat - The Great Betrayal is slated to release on December 6, 2019.