'Adopted daughter' of imprisoned Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been remanded to 6-day police custody by a Panchkula court on Wednesday.

The decision comes followed by her arrest by the Haryana police on October 3 from Zirakpur-Patiala Highway near Chandigarh, as she got noticed giving interviews to the reporters of a private news channel. Another aid of Honeypreet, Sukhdeep Kaur who is charged for harbouring the fugitive, has also been arrested.

A high alert was announced in Panchkula with tight security around the court to prevent any violence that was witnessed following Gurmeet's conviction of late in August.

"She was evasive in her replies about her whereabouts and her role in inciting violence and providing funding to those behind the violence. We are interrogating her and will seek her police remand," a police officer involved in the questioning told IANS.

Honeypreet went absconding after the Haryana Police had booked her for sedition charges. Sources from IANS have revealed that Honeypreet was questioned for hours post her arrest.

During the interrogation, Honeypreet reportedly complained of chest pain and was taken to hospital. However, the doctors declared her to be fine post checkup.

Observing that she is one of the closest aides of rape convict Ram Rahim, the persecution had demanded a 10-day remand. The court has sought for further investigation into the case and granted a 6-day custody for a detailed interrogation.

Following the deadly violence after post Gurmeet's conviction on 25 August, Honeypreet Insaan had been reportedly charged under sections- 121B (waging or attempting wage war against Govt of India), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 152 (assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot) and 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse).

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday seeking life imprisonment for Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The plea has been filed by two former devotees of the Dera chief.

The Dera chief was accused of raping his two female followers, in a case filed based on an anonymous complaint in April 2002. The CBI registered a case in December 2002.