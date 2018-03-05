For some, buying a new smartphone from an online store just doesn't seem the right thing to do. And, if you are someone who believes buying a phone from a shop is any day better than placing an order online, then there's some good news for you from Panasonic India.

The company has announced that it will make its online-exclusive smartphones, including the recently launched Panasonic P100 (2GB variant), available at leading retail stores across India.

Following the announcement, Panasonic's online-only smartphones namely, Panasonic Eluga I9, Eluga Ray 500 and Eluga Ray 700 smartphones, which are exclusively sold only on Flipkart, can now be purchased via offline channels.

The Eluga I9 is priced at Rs 7,799, while the Eluga Ray 700 comes at Rs 10, 499. Similarly, the recently launched P100 (2GB variant) is available for Rs 6,299, the company said in a statement.

However, it's interesting to note that these devices are priced a little lower on Flipkart, with the Eluga I9 available at Rs 7,499, Eluga Ray 700 at Rs 9,999 and P100 at Rs 5,999.

The company had already made the dual-camera Eluga Ray 500 available offline for Rs 8,999 in December last year.

Commenting on the announcement, Pankaj Rana, business head of mobility division, Panasonic India said: "Responding to the overwhelming response we received from our customers after making our first dual-camera phone, Eluga Ray 500, available through leading retail outlets, we have (now) made a strategic move of increasing the presence of our online portfolio across the offline channel. The Eluga I9, Eluga ray 700 and P100 have all been well received in the online space and we believe this trend will continue in the offline space as well."

If you're interested in buying any of these phones check out their specifications below.

Panasonic P100 specifications

The P100 is the latest budget offering from Panasonic which comes with a 5-inch HD display, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5Mp front camera. The device is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MYK6737 processor coupled with 2GB of Ram and 16 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The Android 7.0 Nougat-running device has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor and is backed by 2200mAh Li-ion battery.

Panasonic Eluga I9 specifications

The Eluga I9 comes with a 5-inch HD display. It is powered by a MediaTek MTK6737 Quad Core 1.25 GHz Processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The device has 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD card.

On the photography front, the Eluga I9 sports a 13MP Rear Camera and a 5MP Front Camera. The smartphone boasts a rear fingerprint sensor and has a slim 7.8mm profile. Running a near-stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat, the handset is backed by a removable 2,500mAh battery.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 specifications

The Eluga Ray 700 is a slightly bigger smartphone that has a 5.5-inch Full HD display. It is powered by a Mediatek MTK6753 Octa Core 1.3GHz Processor which comes mated to 3GB of Ram and 32Gb of expandable storage (up to 128GB).

The device has 13MP camera sensor at the rear and another 13MP sensor with dedicated flash for selfies and video calls. The main highlights of the Eluga 700 are its massive 5000mAh battery and Stock Android 7.0 Nougat.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 Specifications

The Eluga Ray 500 is Panasonic's affordable dual camera device. It features a 13MP+8MP dual camera setup at the rear with LED flash and a 5MP front-facing camera.

The Eluga Ray 500 sports a 5-inch HD display, 3GB Ram and 32GB storage, a Mediatek MTK6737 1.25GHz Quad-core processor and a beefy 4000mAh Battery.