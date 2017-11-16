Just days after launching the Eluga A4 and the Eluga I5, Panasonic has launched a new smartphone in its P-series lineup in India today (November 16). Dubbed as P91, the smartphone has been priced at Rs 6,490 and will be available at all authorised Panasonic retailers in the country. The device has been launched in Blue, Gold and Black colour options.

Panasonic claims that the P91 comes with a special graphite coating on top which will prevent the phone from over-heating. Going by its pricing, it will be competing against the likes of Redmi 4A.

"With P91, we aim to deliver exciting features at an affordable price. Our new smartphone is a VoLTE device with high sound quality, non-hybrid SIM slot and attractive glossy black finish," Pankaj Rana, business head - mobility division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.

Panasonic P91 specifications

The Panasonic P91 features a 5-inch HD (1280x720 pixels) display. The device is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M chipset which is coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

On the photography front, it sports an 8MP autofocus camera on the back and a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. The rear camera comes with several camera modes including QR code scan, automatic scene detection, adjust exposure value and also a portrait mode that adds a bokeh-like effect to the photos.

Measuring 144.7 x 72.4 x 10.1mm, the Panasonic P91 packs a 2500mAh battery and weighs in at 161 grams. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS and dual-SIM support via a hybrid SIM slot.

Apart from the special thermal coating, the Panasonic P91 does not look like a potent smartphone at least on paper. However, the recently launched Panasonic Eluga I5 comes with a 13MP rear camera and 2GB RAM at the same price point.