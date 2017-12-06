Panasonic has been launching quite a few smartphones in the under 15K price bracket in India. After launching the Eluga A4 at Rs 12,490 and the Eluga I5 at Rs 6,499 more recently, the Japanese manufacturer looks set to add another mid-ranger to the Eluga lineup.

A new Panasonic smartphone called the Eluga I7 has been spotted in the database of Geekbench benchmarking site. The listing reveals entry-level specifications, meaning that the device could possibly be positioned as an entry-level device or a lower mid-range smartphone at best. However, going by the name, the Eluga I7 could possibly be a slightly upgraded version of the recently launched Eluga I5.

As per the benchmark listing, the device is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737H processor clocked at 1.3GHz. The MT6737H chipset is a revision of last year's MT6737 which is a low-end offering manufactured using the old 28nm process.

But while the old MT6737 SoC has been used in several smartphones over the last two years, the revised MT6737H has yet to be tested on a commercially relevant device. So far, the SoC has only debuted inside the Ulefone Mix 2 and the M-Horse Pure 1, which aren't particularly commercial phones.

The listing also shows that the Eluga I7 comes with 2GB of RAM and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. There is no information regarding the storage. However, judging by the 2GB of RAM, the Eluga I7 could possibly pack 16GB of onboard storage, as that is the standard configuration.

Apart from these details, the Geekbench listing does not reveal much. The design, display size, camera specs, battery and price and availability details are still awaited. But given that the device has been spotted at Geekbench, more information is bound to come our way in the coming days, and we're guessing the launch of the device won't be far away.

Meanwhile, Panasonic had recently debuted the Eluga I5 which is powered by the original MT6737 processor and comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. However, the benchmarked Eluga I7 will be the first device by a reputed smartphone brand to house the revised MT6737H.