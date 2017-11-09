After launching the Eluga A4 for the offline market in India just a few days back, Panasonic has launched another new smartphone in the Eluga line-up. Dubbed the Eluga I5, the new budget smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 8,990. However, as an introductory offer, Panasonic is offering a limited-period discount of Rs 2,500, which means the phone is currently being offered at Rs 6,499.

"The Eluga series bespeaks reliability and the latest Eluga I5 is another perfect blend of innovation and elegance. It ensures top-notch performance at a value-based price," said Pankaj Rana, Business Head - Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

Panasonic Eluga I5 specifications:

The Eluga I5 sports a metallic outer shell and features a 5-inch HD IPS display with 720x1280 pixels resolution and 2.5D curved Asahi "Dragontrail" glass protection on top.

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6737 processor which is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The Eluga I5 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and comes pre-loaded with Panasonic's in-house developed AI assistant - ARBO.

On the photography front, the Eluga I5 sports a single 13MP rear camera which is coupled with a five-piece lens and a f/2.2 aperture. There is an LED flash, which will come in handy in low-light situations. At the front, the smartphone features a 5MP selfie snapper.

The dual SIM smartphone comes with several connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, FM Radio, A-GPS and micro USB OTG to connect external memory devices.

Panasonic Eluga I5 is a fairly slim device at just 7.5mm thickness and is backed by a 2500mAh battery.

There is a fingerprint sensor at the rear for added security, which also allows users to scroll through web pages, pictures and apps.

Panasonic Eluga I5 price and availability:

The Eluga I5 is available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 6,499 as part of the limited-period introductory offer. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange and an additional 5 percent off to Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders.

Panasonic Eluga I5 is offered in two colour options - black and gold.