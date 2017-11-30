We recently reported that Panasonic is all set to launch a bezel-less smartphone that would look like the iPhone X, but cost a whole lot cheaper. Now, the Japanese manufacturer has officially taken the wraps off of its first bezel-less smartphone called the Panasonic Eluga C.

The mid-range Eluga smartphone has been priced at TWD 6999 (approx. 12,990) and is currently available for pre-orders via Panasonic's official Website in Taiwan.

Not quite the iPhone X lookalike, but the Panasonic Eluga C does look a lot like the Mi Mix 2. The main highlight of the Panasonic Eluga C is the three-way bezel-less design which comes with extremely narrow bezels on the top and sides of the phone and a regular panel at the bottom, similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and Essential Phone PH-1. The bottom bezel houses a physical home button, and also the selfie camera lens (like the one seen on the Mi Mix series). The Eluga C also looks like the Sharp AQUOS Crystal in terms of design.

Panasonic Eluga C specifications

The Panasonic Eluga C features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1080p) display with ultra-thin bezels and a 16:9 aspect ratio, which is quite surprising as most smartphones with bezel-less design feature an 18:9 aspect ratio display. However, the Eluga C display panel does have 450 nits of brightness, which should help the screen's sunlight legibility to a great extent. Underneath the display is a physical home button-cum-fingerprint sensor that can unlock the phone in just 0.3 seconds.

The phone is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor coupled with 4G RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There's also the option to expand the storage further via a microSD card up to 256GB.

Talking about the optics, Panasonic is equipped the Eluga C with a dual camera setup at the back. The rear panel houses 13MP + 5MP cameras, with both the lenses having an f/2.2 aperture on top. The front-facing selfie camera that's placed inside the bottom bezel is an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens as well.

The Eluga C features an utra-slim profile featuring a 5.1mm thick metal frame which is flanked by a glass panels. The handset is backed by a 3000mAh battery and comes bundled with a 7.5W charger.

That being said, there's no information regarding the Android version running on the phone and the connectivity options as of yet, however we do know that it is a dual-SIM device.

The phone will be available in two colour options – Pink and Blue.