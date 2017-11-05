Panasonic had announced earlier this year that it would be launching 15 smartphones for the Indian market in 2017 and that all of them would be priced under Rs 15,000. The Japanese handset maker has already launched some of the smartphones like the Eluga A3 and the Eluga A3 Pro, which were unveiled in August. Now, Panasonic has just unveiled the successor to Eluga A3 in India -- Eluga A4.

Panasonic has positioned Eluga A4 in the Rs 12,000 price point and the phone will have real competition from the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Motorola Moto G5S.

Panasonic Eluga A4 specifications:

The main highlight of Eluga A4 is the massive 5,000mAH non-removable battery that it packs under the hood. Meanwhile, Panasonic also launched another battery-centric smartphone, Eluga Ray 700, with a 5,000mAh battery earlier this year.

Having said that, Eluga A4 sports a 5.2-inch HD display with 720x1280 pixels resolution. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor that's clocked at 1.25GHz. The chipset is mated to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of the optics, Eluga A4 features a 13MP rear camera which is accompanied by an LED Flash. The front-facing shooter, though, is a 5MP unit for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and USB OTG for connecting external storage drives.

Panasonic Eluga A4 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and comes equipped with Panasonic's proprietary ARBO personal assistant, which was first introduced with Eluga Ray Max and Eluga Ray X.

Panasonic Eluga A4 Price and availability:

Panasonic has priced Eluga A4 at Rs 12,490 for the single 3GB RAM/32GB ROM variant.

The device is an offline-only model and will available at Panasonic Authorised Dealer outlets across India starting November 5.