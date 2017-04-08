Palm Sunday marks the onset of the Holy Week, the week that marks the last days of Jesus Christ on this earth. It falls on April 9 this year, and it will be followed by Holy Thursday (April 13), Good Friday (April 14), and Easter Sunday.

Also known by other names like Passion Sunday, Willow Sunday and Flower Sunday, Palm Sunday is observed by the Christians across the world to commemorate Jesus Christ's entry into Jerusalem. According to the Bible, Jesus rode into the town on a donkey and the public welcomed Him by spreading out palm branches and cloaks in His path.

Christians still observe the Palm Sunday by carrying palm branches besides offering prayers. Here are 25 best quotes, sayings, bible verses and wishes to mark Palm Sunday 2017:

Palm Sunday is all about the voluntary death of Jesus. He came to die. He planned to die. He intended to die" - Luke 13: 33

I hope Sunday is not the only day of the week you go to God, each Sunday is special but today more so...Happy Palm Sunday!"

Palm Sunday is like a glimpse of Easter. It's a little bit joyful after being somber during Lent." - Laura Gale

Alleluia, how the people cheer and palm leaves rustle as the king draws near." - John Beavis

May the spirit of this holy occasion, the warmth of the season make your heart bloom with joy and happiness, have a blessed Palm Sunday."

Today, many years ago, He rode a donkey not a horse. Peace is still the way He travels." -Unknown

As the nature blooms with the coming of The Lord, I wish that during this Palm Sunday your heart blooms with happiness and joy forever! Palm Sunday greetings to you and your family!"

The Lord comes with trumpet blasts, He comes with shouts of joy! Wishing you a blessed Palm Sunday 2017!"

Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest."

Today, we remember not just Jesus' entry in to Jerusalem in the past, but also his entry in the future."

As the nature blooms with the coming of The Lord, I wish that this Palm Sunday Even your heart blooms with happiness and joy forever!"

I hope Sunday is not the only day of the week you go to God, each day is special but today more so...Happy Palm Sunday 2017!"

Ride on, ride on in majesty! In lowly pomp ride on to die; O Christ, thy triumphs now begin O'er captive death and conquered sin" - Henry Hart Milman

Jesus found a donkey and sat upon it, as Scripture says: Do not fear, city of Zion! See, your king is coming, sitting on the colt of a donkey!" - John 12:14

When the large crowd of the Jews learned that Jesus was there, they came, not only on account of him but also to see Lazarus, whom he had raised from the dead. So the chief priests made plans to put Lazarus to death as well, because on account of him many of the Jews were going away and believing in Jesus. The next day the large crowd that had come to the feast heard that Jesus was coming to Jerusalem. So they took branches of palm trees and went out to meet him, crying out, "Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord, even the King of Israel!" - John 12:9-19

The Lord comes with trumpet blasts, He comes with shouts of joy! Wishing you a blessed Palm Sunday!"

It's Palm Sunday and it's time to look back and remember what Christ has done for you. He had you on His mind over 2000 years ago!"

Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion! Shout, daughter of Jerusalem! See, your king comes to you; righteous and having salvation, gentle and riding on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey." - Zechariah 9:9

No pain, no palm; no thorns, no throne; no gall, no glory; no cross, no crown." - William Penn

May the spirit of this holy occasion and the warmth of the season make your heart bloom with joy and happiness. Have a blessed Palm Sunday."

Palm Sunday's thought; Life is full of ups and downs. Glorify God during the ups and fully trust in Him during the downs." - Unknown

Saying, "Go into the village in front of you, where on entering you will find a colt tied, on which no one has ever yet sat. Untie it and bring it here." - Luke 19:30

Have a blessed Palm Sunday. Remember a week before he was crucified like a criminal, he rode into the city a king." – Unknown

So they took branches of palm trees and went out to meet him, crying out, "Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord, even the King of Israel!" - John 12:13