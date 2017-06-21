The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is looking two men involved in a burglary on June 18 who were caught on CCTV breaking into an unlocked car. After another car drives by, the men make a run for it. However one of the mens trousers fall down, causing him to take a tumble.
Palm Beach County Burglar suffers wardrobe malfunction, looses trousers
- June 21, 2017 20:31 IST
