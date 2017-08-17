Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Thursday that the state government will form a committee to investigate the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The committee will be headed by a retired judge. "An inquiry commission headed by a retired High Court judge will be constituted to investigate Amma's (Jayalalithaa's) death," the chief minister said.

"The government has decided to appoint a commission of inquiry headed by a retired judge to go into the death of Jayalalithaa as there have been several reports on the circumstances surrounding the death," Palaniswami told reporters at the Secretariat.

"Any action in the matter (Jayalalithaa's death) can be taken only after the commission gives its report," he added. He was accompanied by senior ministers including Finance Minister D Jayakumar.

Palaniswami also announced that Veda Milayam, Jayalalithaa's residence in Chennai's Poes Garden, would be converted to a government memorial, which would be open to the public. The CM said: "To enable people know her achievements and sacrifices, Veda Nilayam will be converted into a public memorial and people will be given access to it."

An investigation into Jayalalithaa's death and the conversion of her residence into a memorial were the major demands made by the Panneerselvam camp to go ahead with the merger of both factions of the AIADMK — AIADMK (Amma) and AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma).

However, CM Palaniswami just stopped short of saying that he was conceding to the demands of the Panneerselvam camp.

Jayalalithaa died at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai on December 5 last year after a prolonged illness. She had been admitted to the hospital after she complained of fever and dehydration. However, her condition deteriorated soon leading to her death.

Since Jayalalithaa's death, there have been suspicions of foul play. Some sections within the AIADMK have been calling for a probe into the former chief minister's death. They have pointed fingers at VK Sasikala, a close aide of Jayalalithaa.