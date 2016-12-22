Pakistani singer Taher Shah, who became an online sensation with his songs like Eye to Eye and Angel, has reportedly left the country after receiving death threats. His agent released a statement saying that the government failed to provide security to Taher.

Taher's agent mentioned in the statement that the singer was receiving life threats due to his ways of using art to the benefit of mankind, according to a report by Press Trust of India. "Recently Shah made his film debut with Pakistan's first online film and it seems like the haters are not admiring his approach of using arts to the benefit of mankind. Perhaps that is the reason why he was getting threats," the statement said.

"Shah was left heartbroken when the government failed to provide him security and as a result of which he decided to leave Pakistan. Even I don't know where he has gone to but he has left Pakistan for sure," the agent said.

Taher became popular in Bollywood industry when Ranveer Singh made a spoof video of the singer's Eye to Eye song. He was challenged by Hrithik Roshan to create a dubsmash to the song and Ranveer nailed it. This video song was Taher's debut single in 2013 and in 2016, he gave another hit song, Angel.

Though the singer has been trolled a lot and several memes have been made on him, it didn't affect Taher. He is known for his attire in his song videos. In Eye to Eye, he was seen in a white suit with open long curly hair and in Angel, he wore a purple gown like outfit.