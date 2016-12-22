Top Pakistani Lt General Aamir Riaz, commander of the Southern Command, has made a rare comment by saying India should "shun enmity" and join the $46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

"India should share the fruits of future development by shelving the anti-Pakistan activities and subversion," said Riaz at an award distribution ceremony at the Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters on Wednesday, Express Tribune reported.

Apart from China and Pakistan, Iran and recently Russia too have shown interest in the project that will eventually see trade being conducted via road from Kashgar in China's Xinjiang to Gwadar port in Pakistan's Balochistan.

Riaz's Southern Command is in charge of security in Balochistan and Pakistani authorities allege that India aids subversive activities in the region, where the Baloch population has been fighting for freedom from Pakistan for several years now. Pakistan also blames India for supporting Baloch nationalist leaders.

Riaz said that the people of Balochistan will not be swayed by the designs of the self-exiled Baloch leaders and claimed that these leaders were on "enemy's" payroll.

He further noted that about 700 personnel of the Pakistani Army were killed in the last 10 years and claimed that the Baloch fighters were defeated and forced to flee.

However, on Monday, a team of houbara bustard hunters from Abu Dhabi came under gun attack near Panjgur, west Balochistan,. Two of the convoy vehicles were damaged. The banned Balochistan Libration Front claimed responsibility of the attack, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, India has expressed its concerns over the project and has told China to be "sensitive" to Indian strategic concerns.

