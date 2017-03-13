Pakistani Hindus celebrate Holi – the festival of colours

Pakistani Hindus celebrate Holi – the festival of colours Close
Hindus in Karachi, Pakistan, celebrated the festival of Holi on Sunday (12 March) as they immersed themselves in lively spirits by smearing coloured powder on each other, distributing sweets, singing and dancing.
loading image
IBT TV
US Attorney Preet Bharara fired after refusing to resign
Most popular