India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been showered with high praise and love on the social media from Pakistani fans.

Shikhar, who was dropped from the Indian team for the second Test against South Africa recently, received a lot of appreciation from Pakistan supporters.

The reason for this is that the Delhi left-hander enquired and wished Shoaib Malik to get fit after he was hit on the head during an One Day International against New Zealand.

During the fourth ODI in Hamilton on Tuesday (January 16), Malik received a blow on his head as he was batting without a helmet. The right-hander was hit by a Kiwi fielder as he threw the ball towards the wicketkeeper.

Malik, who was dismissed for just six runs, did not field during the New Zealand innings as he suffered from "delayed concussion signs".

"Shoaib was assessed by the match doctor and myself. He did not have any symptoms of a concussion and was able to carry on playing. After getting out, he was reassessed and was showing delayed concussion signs. He is doing well and is resting," Pakistan team's physiotherapist VB Singh was quoted as saying.

The 35-year-old missed today's fifth and final ODI. Pakistan lost the game and with that were whitewashed 0-5 by the home side.

Shikhar took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to send his wishes to Malik. He wrote, "Janab @realshoaibmalik, hope you're recovering well and will be fit soon to be back on the field! Take care."

This message was liked by more than 5,000 Twitter users. A lot of Pakistan fans replied to Shikhar thanking him for caring for their all-rounder.

Malik, yesterday (January 17), tweeted that he was "feeling great". He wrote, "Alhumdulilah I'm feeling great, the ball that hit me is in critical condition tho. Thank u dosto for all the wishes, messages, and tweets. Please remember me in your Duas."

