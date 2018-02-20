A budding cricketer from Pakistan, Mohammad Zaryab, ended his life on Tuesday after reportedly being ignored by the selectors for the Karachi U-19 cricket side. Zaryab was the son of former Pakistan team cricketer Aamer Hanif, who played five ODIs between 1993 and 1995.

Zaryab, a class 11 student, was found too old for the U-19 cricket side and thus the sudden omission from the team came as a shock to the youngster, said his parents, according to a Dawn report. As a result, he hung himself at his home in Model Colony, Lahore, on Tuesday.

"Whatever happened to my son shouldn't happen with anyone. He was so pressurized to play the Under 19 cricket that he left everything and was forced to do this act," Aamer, 50, was quoted as saying by Samaa TV as saying.

"I just hope these people [coaches and selectors] take a little care of their [the players'] safety."

An Express Tribune report, however, said that Zaryab was sent back home from the cricket camp because the youngster had an injury. However, he believed that his injury was not serious enough, and that he could continue playing, said the report.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to comment on the incident, but Twitter users want a thorough investigation into Zaryab's suicide.

The authorities shouldn’t be quite about Mohammad Zaryab’s loss and we all should feel the sufferings of the family. PCB must probe into the treatment and behaviour that the under age cricketers are facing and what exactly caused this. It’s a big big loss ! — Fazeela Saba (@FazeelaSaba1) February 20, 2018

unfortunate #saveourchildren #Pakistan #MohammadZaryab, a student of grade 11 killed himself after losing his position in the national side https://t.co/CjwjUERU7x — Elle Jay Ann ? (@raiseqalam) February 20, 2018

Heart breaking news about the young Mohammad Zaryab passing away. Cricket gives a lot but takes away even more. RIP young man. — Hadeel Obaid (@hadouken51) February 20, 2018

Cricket camp says Zaryab was one of their best players

Shamim Anwer, the Secretary Zone four Karachi, has mentioned that he sees no reason why Zaryab went into depression as he was one of their best players.

Reacting to the over-age issue of Zaryab, Shamim mentioned that there was an age-related issue in only one match after it was confirmed following a medical test report. The test, he claimed, was later revoked and all the players found overage were given clearance certificates.

"Zaryab continued to play [for the team] thereafter," Anwer told Dawn News. "Why would we drop a player who is helping us win?" he asked.