Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has been dominating the box office with huge collections since its opening day, and is all set to become the highest Bollywood grosser of 2017. The film has also impressed most critics, and is now being immensely loved by the audience.

While Salman and Katrina Kaif play the lead characters in the movie, and hence are being showered with lots of love and appreciation, the supporting cast of Tiger Zinda Hai is also being applauded.

However, one Pakistani-American stand-up comedian and actor is being congratulated more than others on the success of Tiger Zinda Hai even though he has no association with the movie.

Popular actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani is being praised and congratulated for Tiger Zinda Hai's success on Twitter, which has left him confused. Kumail took to Twitter to reveal the fact that he has been getting congratulatory messages for the film's brilliant box office performance.

The Pakistani-born actor was confused and clueless until he saw a still from Tiger Zinda Hai. The still shows Salman talking to Anant Vidhaat Sharma in one of the scenes in the action-thriller. The entire confusion rose due to facial similarities between Anant and Kumail.

It appears that many viewers of Tiger Zinda Hai mistook Anant for Kumail, and started congratulating the latter. Anant played the supporting role of a RAW agent in the movie.

Kumail shared the still and in a funny manner revealed how people mistakenly thought he was a part of the film. Later, many commented on the tweet, saying there are striking similarities between Kumail and Anant, and they are like doppelgangers.

"Bunch of people have been congratulating me on the success of Bollywood film Tiger Zinda Hai. I was confused. Then I saw this picture. This is not me. I don't think. 90% sure. 85, [sic]" Kumail tweeted along with the still.

Bunch of people have been congratulating me on the success of Bollywood film Tiger Zinda Hai. I was confused.



Then I saw this picture.



This is not me.



I don’t think.



90% sure.



85. pic.twitter.com/jN5XFqvX9v — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 26, 2017

Woah! Doppelgänger — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) December 27, 2017

I kept doing this to the photo because the closer I got the more it looked like you lol. pic.twitter.com/9Xj9aWA4VI — The LargeHuman (@MeatheadMilitia) December 26, 2017

you must meet this person and make a movie where you play brothers — November Queen (@NovemberQueen32) December 26, 2017

DOPPLEGANGER!!!!! Stay away from him!! You can’t BOTH exist in the same space!! — Liz Que (@Sauce_Reviews) December 28, 2017

While it appears to be a funny incident, Anant might not like the fact that someone else is getting credit for his hard work. Anant and Salman had worked together in Sultan as well. He had played the character of Salman's onscreen friend in the movie. While Tiger Zinda Hai has been rocking the box office, Sultan too was a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Tiger Zinda Hai has already broken a couple of box office records, and is likely to go a long way. A sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, the film seems to be unstoppable in the commercial circuits.