Pakistan is gearing up for top-quality cricketing action as an International Cricket Council (ICC) World XI team will be playing a three-match T20 International series against the host nation between September 12 and 15 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Also read: Check out the Pakistan and World XI squads

The cricket-crazy country in Asia was deprived of visits from international teams following the terrorist attack outside the Gadaffi Stadium that left a visiting Sri Lankan team injured and shell shocked in 2009.

Members of the ICC skipped tours to Pakistan owing to security reasons ever since and Pakistan had struggled, having to play all their home matches at neutral venues. The fans in the country were also robbed off watching their heroes at the famous venues across the country, which also had an economic impact on the cricket administration of the country.

Zimbabwe's visit for a limited-overs series (2 T20Is and 3 ODIs) paved way for resumption of cricket in the terror-stricken country. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also convinced top players, including Darren Sammy and Marlon Samuels among others, to feature in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore earlier this year.

A lot of former cricketers, including Shahid Afridi and Wasim Akram, have expressed happiness with the tour of World XI.

"The tour by the World XI will hopefully lead to resumption of a regular international cricket calendar in Pakistan. Credit must go to the players and the ICC for braving perceptions and possible personal pleadings by family and friends to look at the larger picture," Ramiz Raja wrote in a column for ICC's website.

How to watch live: Global TV coverage and live streaming links Global live streaming: cricketgateway.com India: TV: DSport. Live streaming: Watch DSport Pakistan: TV: Ten Sports, PTV Sport. Live streaming: PTV Sports Official UK: TV: Prime TV. Live streaming: Watch Prime TV Middle East: Live streaming: Yupp TV Bangladesh: TV: Gazi TV USA: TV: Willow TV Sri Lanka: TV: Dialog Africa: TV: SuperSport

Lahore on high alert

The World XI team, skippered by South Africa's Faf du Plessis, will be reportedly provided with six-layer security at both the hotel and the stadium. Helicopters will also be used for aerial surveillance.

Apart from paramilitary troops, police commandos and anti-riot units, police officers in plain clothes will also be deployed at the venue.

How to buy tickets



The tickets sale details for the three matches is available below.



TICKET ANNOUNCEMENT ?:

Selected Bank of Punjab Branches shall be open thi Saturday & Sunday until 10 PM ? for ticket sales. #PAKvWXI pic.twitter.com/kOlj3lTjNr — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) September 8, 2017

Fixtures

Pakistan will take on the ICC World XI in first of the three international T20 games in Lahore on Tuesday, September 12. There is no break between the first and the second match.