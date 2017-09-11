"Sport can create hope where once there was only despair," said one of the world's greatest leaders, Nelson Mandela.

Not many could have put it better and we have seen how sport has helped people overcome personal as well as societal hardships. We don't have to go far away for examples. Afghanistan, a war-torn country in Asia, is now having a common identity, thanks to Afghans' love for cricket.

Syria, which has been struggling to grapple with the effects of civil war, is finding solace in its national football team's performances.

Pakistan welcomes back international cricket

Now, Pakistan is at it.

The cricket-crazy country is ready to prove a point to the anti-social elements that have been wreaking havoc in the Asian country, by bringing back the most popular sport to the famous venues that have staged some of the most intriguing cricket matches of all time.

Pakistan, at least its cricket board, is trying to rise above terrorism by hosting a World XI, consisting top-quality players from seven different countries, for a three-match T20I series, starting Tuesday, September 12 at the infamous Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

It was outside the same venue, in 2009, gunmen attacked a bus that had the visiting Sri Lankan team. The aftermath of the attack was disastrous for Pakistan cricket. No international teams agreed to visit the terror-stricken nation and the passionate fans in the country were deprived of watching their heroes perform at home.

After eight long years, it is time for the Men in Green to play against a quality opposition with the backing of the home crowd.

Not just the fans and the home team, the players from the visiting World XI side, led by Faf du Plessis, are equally excited about the upcoming T20I series, which will be played with unprecedented security arrangements.

IBTimes India has compiled a few reactions of the World XI players on the historic series. Check it out here.

"Locals will cheer us too" - Paul Collingwood

"Trying to help Pakistan is important for cricket - and no one can pretend the money isn't great - but, added to that, playing them in their own back yard also really floated my boat," Collingwood wrote in his column for the International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

"I'm sure that once we get out there, the locals will want Pakistan to win, but they will see the bigger picture and they will be behind us too."

"It's about helping Pakistan get international cricket back in their country" - Hashim Amla

"For all the players [in the World XI side] it is about helping Pakistan get international cricket back in their country which is also important for world cricket," Amla had said during a media interaction in Dubai.

"The hope is that slowly and safely we will restore international cricket to Pakistan."

"If we can be part of greater purpose, it's a wonderful opportunity" - Darren Sammy

"Everybody here has accepted that they are part of something more important than just themselves. To me, it [Lahore] is a place where I have a great connection and going back there, like I said through the PSL [Pakistan Super League] final, to bring cricket back to Pakistan, if we can be part of history, a greater purpose, it's a wonderful opportunity," Sammy said in Dubai ahead of the series.

"Sport has the ability to change people's lives" - Grant Elliott

"As cricketers we hit a leather ball around a field but I have seen in my career what a difference cricket can make to people's lives and how it can bring a nation together and how it can bring people together," Elliot told "Pakpassion.net" website.

He added: "It's exciting to be playing cricket in Pakistan and also making a difference and playing a small part in bringing cricket back to Pakistan.

"I'm looking forward to playing in front of a country that has sadly been starved of international cricket."

"More international teams will visit Pakistan" - Tamim Iqbal

"I think that 10 Test playing nations are like a family. Someone has to help international cricket get back to Pakistan. The ICC taken a fantastic initiative. If they are successful in hosting, I hope more international teams will visit Pakistan," Tamim told reporters in Dhaka last month.

"It should have started at some stage. We have taken the first step. I think this is really a fantastic thing but it should have been organised a long time ago," the Bangladesh star added.