The ongoing series between Pakistan and the ICC World XI is already a success for the host nation as it has managed to bring back high-quality international cricket, which was absent following the 2009 attack on Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore.

Sri Lanka and West Indies have reportedly agreed to tour Pakistan for a one-off T20I and a three-match ODI series, respectively in the coming months, thanks to the overwhelming response to the ongoing T20I series.

What a fantastic atmopshere in Lahore today ? #PAKvWXI pic.twitter.com/3NPdXhDtPR — ICC (@ICC) September 12, 2017

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has to be lauded for its efforts to host the star-studded World XI team. The multi-layered security has been the talking point. The fans have thronged Gaddafi Stadium in large numbers to make sure the foreign players get a feel of what it is to play in the cricket-crazy country.

The action on the field has also been highly entertaining. While Sarfraz Ahmed's Men in Green thumped the visitors in the opening match on Tuesday, September 12, the World XI avenged their defeat in the second T20I on Wednesday to take the series into the decider, which will be played on Friday, September 15.

Sarfraz would want to lead his team to a historic win, but the World XI players needed just one match to get familiar with the conditions and are looking in great shape.

In-form World XI side

Hashim Amla has been a crucial member of the World XI team as the South African opener has looked threatening at the top. The middle order, consisting wicketkeeper Tim Paine and skipper Faf du Plessis has not fired yet, but the visitors have enough firepower as all-rounder Thisara Perera and Darren Sammy are capable of single-handedly winning matches.

The inclusion of both Samuel Badree and Imran Tahir in the World XI was a good move from Du Plessis as both the leg-spinners troubled the Pakistan batsman in the second T20I.

Babar, Malik need support

On the other hand, Pakistan, it seems, are over-reliant on Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik, who have done the bulk of the scoring in the series. The big guns, Fakhar Zaman and the skipper himself, are yet to fire and the team will be well served if they contribute on Friday.

Hasan Ali, who missed the second T20I, will return to the team in what will be seen as a big boost to the hosts.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The 3rd T20I will start in Lahore at 7 pm local, 7:30 pm IST, 2 pm GMT

Team News

Pakistan squad: Sarfraz Ahmed(c & wk), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Usman Khan, Sohail Khan

World XI squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Grant Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Tim Paine (wk), Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting