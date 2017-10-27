Pakistan recorded a comfortable win over Sri Lanka in their 1st T20I match of the three-game series on Thursday, and now look to capture the series on Friday October 27. The 2nd T20I is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi, before the third one shifts to Lahore.

Srilanka suffered a 0-5 defeat in the ODI series against Pakistan and the Lankan Lions somehow seem to have lost the momentum.

Some brilliant bowling from the Pakistanis on Thursday restricted the Lankan Lions to 102 runs from 18.2 overs. Hasan Ali took three wickets while the likes of Mohammad Hafeez and Usman Khan bagged two wickets each.

The Lankans did strike back by dismissing Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam by the sixth over of the Pakistani innings, but Shoaib Malik and Hafeez built a steady partnership to give their team a comfortable win with seven wickets to spare and 16 balls remaining.

Sri Lanka have no option but to put a good fight back now to save their faces. Thisara Perera needs to bring his A-game to lead from the front now and the openers need to put up a solid partnership right from the start.

Fast medium bowler Vikum Sanjaya took two wickets for the Lankan Lions yesterday, and he has to continue his momentum.

Can Sri Lanka just about level the T20I series?

PAKISTAN vs SRI LANKA

Date - October 27

Time - 9:30 pm IST, 8 pm local time, 9 pm Pakistan time

Venue - Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Watch live in the following ways

TV guide

Sony Six, ESPN HD (India)

PTV Sports, Ten Sports (Pakistan)

SLRC (Sri Lanka)

Live streaming

Sony Liv (India)

Daily Pakistan Live (Pakistan)

Live scores

Twitter (ICC Live)