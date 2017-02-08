The highly-anticipated second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to kick-start from Thursday, and teams are gearing up with their last-minute preparations. Most of the foreign players of the five participating teams have also arrived, and they will try to steer their respective teams to victory in PSL 2017.

All the five participating teams including defending champions Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalanadars, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will battle it out for the glittering PSL 2017 trophy, which was unveiled on Monday in Dubai.

There have been some changes in all the teams after the PSL 2017 draft took place in October last year. All the teams were busy during the time, and bought some quality players, with the hope of strengthening their teams to lift the PSL title.

However, changes have also been made in the final squad of all the five teams, who were forced to do so with players ruling themselves out with injuries. Some others are giving the tournament a miss due to personal reasons.

Players like Shaun Tait, Dwayne Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, and Moeen Ali among others will not feature in PSL 2017, but stars like Marlon Samuels, Jason Roy and Rilee Rossouw have been named as replacements, maintaining the star value in all the teams.

Islamabad United: Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Shane Watson, Brad Haddin, Sam Billings, Ben Duckkett, Steven Finn, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Samuel Badree, Mohammad Sami, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Dwayne Smith, Khalid Latif, Imran Khalid, Asif Ali, Rumman Raees, Syed Muzammil Shah, Shadab Khan, Zohaib Khan, Saeed Ajmal

Coach: Dean Jones

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Umar Gul, Tymal Mills, Asad Shafiq, Ahmed Shehzad, Mahmudullah Riyad, Anwar Ali, Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright, Nathan McCullum, Thisara Perera, Bismillah Khan, Mir Hamza, Zulfiqar Babar, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nawaz, KHassan Khan, Saad Nasim, Umar Amin, Noor Wali

Coach: Moin Khan

Karachi Kings: Kumar Sangakkara (captain), Shoaib Malik, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Amir, Ryan McLaren, Khurram Manzoor, Kashif Bhatti, Safiullah Bangash, Babar Azam, Ravi Bopara, Imad Wasim, Shazaib Hasan, Sohail Khan, Mahela Jayawardene, Usama Mir, Rahat Ali, Amad Alam, Kieron Pollard, Abrar Ahmed,

Coach: Mickey Arthur

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Shahid Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tamim Iqbal, Imran Khan (jr), Junaid Khan, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Harris Sohail, Marlon Samuels, Andre Fletcher, Khushdil Shah, Shakib Al Hasan, Kamran Akmal, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Asghar, Sohaib Maqsood, Eoin Morgan, Wahab Riaz, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez, M. Irfan Khan

Coach: Mohammad Akram

Lahore Qalandars: Brendon McCullum (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Azhar Ali, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Cameron Delport, Sunil Narine, Grant Elliot, Chris Green, Saif Badar, Mohammad Irfan (Jr.), Zafar GoharUmar Akmal, Jason Roy, Yasir Shah, James Franklin, Fakhar Zaman, Ghulam Mudassar, Usman Qadir,

Coach: Paddy Upton