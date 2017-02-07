The first edition of the Pakistan Super league was a resounding success and the Pakistan Cricket Board will hope for another impressive season in 2017. All matches were played in the United Arab Emirates last season, but the board has made up their mind to host the final in Lahore irrespective of whether the foreign stars play or not. The PSL 2017 is set to begin on February 9 and end on March 7.

PSL 2017 final will be played in Lahore

The PSL 2016 witnessed some great matches. Islamabad United won the inaugural edition beating Quetta Gladiators in the final of the PSL. The two teams will hope for another good run in PSL 2017.

Besides the finalists, Lahore Qalanadars, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will battle it out in PSL 2017, just like in 2016.

Teams have shuffled around the squads and brought in some international players to leverage the line-ups.

With players like Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Shane Watson and Shakib AL Hasan set to feature in PSL 2017, a lot of fun is in the offing.

The first match of PSL 2017 will feature defending champions Islamabad United taking on Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai.

PSL 2017 complete fixtures

Date Match Venue Time February 9, 2017 Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT February 10, 2017 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm PST, 5 pm IST, 11:30 am GMT February 10, 2017 Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT February 11, 2017 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm PST, 5 pm IST, 11:30 am GMT February 11, 2017 Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT February 12, 2017 Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT February 15, 2017 Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Sharjah Cricket Stadium 8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT February 16, 2017 Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Sharjah Cricket Stadium 8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT February 17, 2017 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Sharjah Cricket Stadium 3:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm PST, 5 pm IST, 11:30 am GMT February 17, 2017 Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Sharjah Cricket Stadium 8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT February 18, 2017 Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Sharjah Cricket Stadium 3:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm PST, 5 pm IST, 11:30 am GMT February 18, 2017 Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Sharjah Cricket Stadium 8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT February 19, 2017 Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Sharjah Cricket Stadium 8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT February 20, 2017 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Sharjah Cricket Stadium 8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT February 23, 2017 Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT February 24, 2017 Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm PST, 5 pm IST, 11:30 am GMT February 24, 2017 Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT February 25, 2017 Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm PST, 5 pm IST, 11:30 am GMT February 25, 2017 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT February 26, 2017 Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT February 28, 2017 Qualifier 1 - TBC v TBC (1st v 2nd) Sharjah Cricket Stadium 8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT March 1, 2017 Eliminator - TBC v TBC (1st v 2nd) Sharjah Cricket Stadium 8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT March 3, 2017 Q2: 3rd Winner of 2nd final vs loser of 1st final Dubai International Cricket Stadium 8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT March 7, 2017 FINAL: Q1 winner vs Q2 winner Lahore 3:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm PST, 5 pm IST, 11:30 am GMT

TV listings: India: No coverage. Pakistan: Ten Sports, PTV and Geo Super. UAE: OSN Sports. UK: Prime TV. Bangladesh: Gazi TV. West Indies: Flow TV.