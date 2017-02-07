The first edition of the Pakistan Super league was a resounding success and the Pakistan Cricket Board will hope for another impressive season in 2017. All matches were played in the United Arab Emirates last season, but the board has made up their mind to host the final in Lahore irrespective of whether the foreign stars play or not. The PSL 2017 is set to begin on February 9 and end on March 7.
PSL 2017 final will be played in Lahore
The PSL 2016 witnessed some great matches. Islamabad United won the inaugural edition beating Quetta Gladiators in the final of the PSL. The two teams will hope for another good run in PSL 2017.
Besides the finalists, Lahore Qalanadars, Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will battle it out in PSL 2017, just like in 2016.
Teams have shuffled around the squads and brought in some international players to leverage the line-ups.
With players like Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Shane Watson and Shakib AL Hasan set to feature in PSL 2017, a lot of fun is in the offing.
The first match of PSL 2017 will feature defending champions Islamabad United taking on Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai.
PSL 2017 complete fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|February 9, 2017
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT
|February 10, 2017
|Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|3:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm PST, 5 pm IST, 11:30 am GMT
|February 10, 2017
|Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT
|February 11, 2017
|Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|3:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm PST, 5 pm IST, 11:30 am GMT
|February 11, 2017
|Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT
|February 12, 2017
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT
|February 15, 2017
|Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT
|February 16, 2017
|Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT
|February 17, 2017
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|3:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm PST, 5 pm IST, 11:30 am GMT
|February 17, 2017
|Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT
|February 18, 2017
|Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|3:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm PST, 5 pm IST, 11:30 am GMT
|February 18, 2017
|Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT
|February 19, 2017
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT
|February 20, 2017
|Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT
|February 23, 2017
|Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT
|February 24, 2017
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|3:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm PST, 5 pm IST, 11:30 am GMT
|February 24, 2017
|Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT
|February 25, 2017
|Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|3:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm PST, 5 pm IST, 11:30 am GMT
|February 25, 2017
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT
|February 26, 2017
|Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT
|February 28, 2017
|Qualifier 1 - TBC v TBC (1st v 2nd)
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT
|March 1, 2017
|Eliminator - TBC v TBC (1st v 2nd)
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT
|March 3, 2017
|Q2: 3rd Winner of 2nd final vs loser of 1st final
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|8pm local time, 9pm PST, 9:30 pm IST, 4 pm GMT
|March 7, 2017
|FINAL: Q1 winner vs Q2 winner
|Lahore
|3:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm PST, 5 pm IST, 11:30 am GMT
TV listings: India: No coverage. Pakistan: Ten Sports, PTV and Geo Super. UAE: OSN Sports. UK: Prime TV. Bangladesh: Gazi TV. West Indies: Flow TV.