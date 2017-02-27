The Pakistan Super League 2017 was an entertaining affair in the group stages with Karachi Kings climbing to third place with a win over Islamabad United in the last match on Sunday. Peshawar Zalmi, who topped during the league stage, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Islamabad United have booked their playoff slots, while Lahore Qalandars were the only team to miss the cut.

PSL 2017 squads

Though these four teams might have done really well so far, they need to play good cricket in the playoff stages to reach the final. Now, there is no room for errors, and if teams make any mistake, it could lead to their exit as well.

The first qualifying final will be played between Peshawar and Quetta, which promises to be an entertaining encounter. Peshawar have been one of the best teams in the group stage, and they will want to keep their good form intact and reach the finals directly by winning the first qualifying final.

However, the loser in the match still has a chance to make it to the final as they will play the winner of the eliminator between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings. Defending champions Islamabad United have not been able to get past Kings in the PSL 2017, and expect them to come hard at Kings, who have built some great momentum off late, winning when it matters most.

There is nothing much to choose between the four teams in the playoffs. All of them have world-class and outright match-winners in their ranks to give them the confidence to deliver in the crucial stage of the competition.

However, in such stage, there is always an additional pressure to perform and shine. Teams, which play consistent cricket, will have a greater chance of reaching the final and lift the second edition of the PSL as well.

Qualified teams

Peshawar Zalmi - 9 points

Quetta Gladiators - 9 points

Karachi Kings - 8 points

Islamabad United - 8 points

Complete PSL 2017 playoffs schedule