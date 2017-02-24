The Quetta Gladiators clinched their Pakistan Super League 2017 Playoffs berth with an impressive win over Karachi Kings on Thursday. They will still be keen to play some quality cricket, as they prepare to face defending champions Islamabad United in Dubai on Friday.

The second match of the day on Friday is expected to be a close encounter as both teams possess some wonderful players. Quetta, who have only lost one match in PSL 2017, will be plotting revenge against the only team – Islamabad, who have defeated them. It is such things, which makes the clash even more exciting.

Quetta are on top of their game, with players showing their skills in their respective departments. Someone or the other has always stood up for Quetta this season, which has led them to be a strong side in PSL 2017. In the last match as well, Asad Shafiq and Ahmed Shehzad scored respective half-centuries to steer their team to victory.

They resemble a strong batting line-up with the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Rilee Rossouw and Sarfraz Ahmed in the mix. With bowlers like Tymal Mills, Anwar Ali and Mohammad Nawaz, they have a balanced unit, capable of defeating Islamabad.

To be fair, these Gladiators bowlers have to be on top of their game against the defending champions, who also have some world-class batsmen. With openers like Dwayne Smith and middle order comprising experienced batsmen such as Shane Watson, Misbah-ul-Haq and Brad Haddin, they can tear any team apart with their skills.

However, they cannot depend on batsmen alone, bowlers like Mohammad Sami and Mohammed Irfan have to bowl in the correct areas against the Gladiators batsmen as well.

Where to watch live

The Pakistan Super League 2017 match between Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United is scheduled for 8 pm local time (9.30 pm IST, 9 pm PKT, 4 pm GMT) start. Here are the live streaming and TV options.

India: TV: No coverage.

Pakistan:TV: Ten Sports, PTV and Geo Super. Live streaming: PTV Sports Live.

UAE: TV: OSN Sports. Live streaming: OSN Play

UK: TV: Prime TV. Live streaming: Prime TV Online.

Bangladesh: TV: Gazi TV.

West Indies: TV: Flow TV.