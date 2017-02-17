Defending champions Islamabad United have got off to a good start in the Pakistan Super League 2017, winning two of their three matches so far. Islamabad United will be keen to pick another win when they come up against Karachi Kings in Sharjah on Friday.

Islamabad are one of the favourites to win the second edition of the PSL, and barring their loss to Lahore Qalandars, they have been in good form. In their last match against Quetta Gladiators, it was a disciplined approach from the Islamabad bowlers, dismissing their opponents for 148 runs, and Sam Billings' 50-ball 70, which played an important role in picking an impressive win.

The best thing for Islamabad United this season has been, someone or the other has stood up to deliver, and it is such quality, which will be needed against Karachi Kings and also throughout PSL 2017.

They are a solid batting-side with players like Dwayne Smith, Brad Haddin, Billings, Shane Watson and Misbah-Ul-Haq. Islamabad do have bowlers like Mohammad Sami and Mohammad Irfan to trouble the opposition and if all these players gel as a unit on Thursday, the Kings will be in all sorts of trouble.

The Kings need to up their game by leaps and bounds against Islamabad United as they are yet to pick their first win in PSL 2017. Karachi Kings are the only team without a single win, and things are not really working for the team as they once again lost a close encounter against the Lahore Qalandars on Thursday.

There is no doubt about the rich talent in the Kings line-up, which includes the likes of Chris Gayle, Kumar Sangakkara, Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik. They have not been able to gel together as a unit in any of the matches, leading to their loss.

The Kings are dependent on Gayle for his blistering starts, but the West Indian has been a failure, scoring 17 runs in his three innings. If Gayle gets going, we will have a huge game in our hands and the fans in Sharjah could be entertained with his bat to the hilt, and help the Kings win their first match of Pakistan Super League 2017.

Where to watch live

The Pakistan Super League 2017 match between Islamabad Kings vs Karachi Kings is scheduled for 8pm local time (9:30 pm IST, 9 pm PKT, 4 pm GMT) start. Here is the live streaming and TV option.

India: TV: No coverage.

Pakistan:TV: Ten Sports, PTV and Geo Super. Live streaming: PTV Sports Live.

UAE: TV: OSN Sports. Live streaming: OSN Play

UK: TV: Prime TV. Live streaming: Prime TV Online.

Bangladesh: TV: Gazi TV.

West Indies: TV: Flow TV.