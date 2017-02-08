The second season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is here. The Indian Premier League (IPL)-style T20 cricket competition gets under way from Thursday and will be played across Sharjah and Dubai.

Special plans are in place to make the cricket tournament even more stellar by roping in some well-known artists from Pakistan to add glitz to the opening ceremony.

Well-known singer Ali Zafar, who has also acted in various Bollywood films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Kill Dil, has written, composed and sung the anthem of the Pakistan Super League 2017. The song is titled Ab Khel Jamay Ga (The game will get stronger now).

"After last time's phenomenal response I assume the expectations will be much higher this year. Therefore I have tried to make a song that's fun, and not only celebrates the success of last year's achievement, but also anticipates what's in store for the year to come," Zafar told The Express Tribune.

"We need to re-energise a lot of things, including music."

Ali Zafar will be performing the entire theme song live at the PSL 2017 opening ceremony on Thursday, along with famous Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy and Jamaican rapper Shaggy. Here are some teasers from their performances:

Ali Zafar gives us a live teaser of the #HBLPSL Official Anthem, #AbKhelJamayGa! We can't wait for tomorrow! @AliZafarsays pic.twitter.com/9kCJKCZxfm — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 8, 2017

Shehzad Roy giving us a teaser to his song, "Balley Balley"! @ShehzadRoy pic.twitter.com/iKfXKjatu1 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 8, 2017