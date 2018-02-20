Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and newbies Multan Sultans will meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Thursday (February 22), kickstarting the third season of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

A total of 34 matches, including the ones in the knockout, will be played over 32 days and the final of the annual tournament will be held at the National Stadium of Karachi. Notably, last year's final was played in Lahore, which proved to be a big step in Pakistan's efforts to bring back international cricket to the country.

With the addition of the Sultans, PSL will have six teams for the first time in its three-year history. The upcoming edition will be played at four venues — Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore) and National Stadium (Karachi).

Teams

Team Captain Coach Islamabad United Misbah-ul-Haq Dean Jones Peshawar Zalmi Darren Sammy Mohammad Akram Quetta Gladiators Sarfraz Ahmed Moin Khan Karachi Kings Imad Wasim Mickey Arthur Lahore Qalandars Brendon McCullum Aqib Javed Multan Sultans Shoaib Malik Tom Moody

The teams underwent quite a lot of changes ahead of the third edition. Five franchises were allowed to retain nine players from the previous edition while the Sultans were allowed to choose nine members from the list of players released by the other teams.

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik was announced the captain of the Sultans while former Australian cricketer Tom Moody was roped in as the coach of the team.

The teams assembled their squads from a list of 501 players who made themselves available for selection at the PSL draft, held at the National Cricket Academy on November 12.

Among the notable changes was Pakistan star Shahid Afridi's move to Karachi Kings. The former Pakistan all-rounder ended his two-year association with Peshawar Zalmi. He has been appointed the president of the Imad Wasim-led franchise.

Live streaming information and TV coverage

Worldwide live stream: cricketgateway.com India: TV: DSport; Live stream: DSport on Jio TV, Airtel TV; cricketgateway.com Pakistan: PTV Sports UK: Sky Sports Channel 792 (Prime TV) US: Willow TV

Full schedule