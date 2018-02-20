Misbah-ul-Haq
File photo of PSL star and Islamabad United captain Misbah-ul-Haq.AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images

Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and newbies Multan Sultans will meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Thursday (February 22), kickstarting the third season of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

A total of 34 matches, including the ones in the knockout, will be played over 32 days and the final of the annual tournament will be held at the National Stadium of Karachi. Notably, last year's final was played in Lahore, which proved to be a big step in Pakistan's efforts to bring back international cricket to the country.

With the addition of the Sultans, PSL will have six teams for the first time in its three-year history. The upcoming edition will be played at four venues — Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore) and National Stadium (Karachi).

Teams

Team Captain Coach
Islamabad United Misbah-ul-Haq Dean Jones
Peshawar Zalmi Darren Sammy Mohammad Akram
Quetta Gladiators Sarfraz Ahmed Moin Khan
Karachi Kings Imad Wasim Mickey Arthur
Lahore Qalandars Brendon McCullum Aqib Javed
Multan Sultans Shoaib Malik Tom Moody

The teams underwent quite a lot of changes ahead of the third edition. Five franchises were allowed to retain nine players from the previous edition while the Sultans were allowed to choose nine members from the list of players released by the other teams.

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik was announced the captain of the Sultans while former Australian cricketer Tom Moody was roped in as the coach of the team.

The teams assembled their squads from a list of 501 players who made themselves available for selection at the PSL draft, held at the National Cricket Academy on November 12.

Among the notable changes was Pakistan star Shahid Afridi's move to Karachi Kings. The former Pakistan all-rounder ended his two-year association with Peshawar Zalmi. He has been appointed the president of the Imad Wasim-led franchise.

Live streaming information and TV coverage

  1. Worldwide live stream: cricketgateway.com
  2. India: TV: DSport; Live stream: DSport on Jio TV, Airtel TV; cricketgateway.com
  3. Pakistan: PTV Sports
  4. UK: Sky Sports Channel 792 (Prime TV)
  5. US: Willow TV

Full schedule

Match Time Date Venue
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Thursday, February 22 5 pm GMT, 9 pm local, 10:30 pm IST Dubai
Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Friday, February 23 11:30 am GMT, 3:30 pm local, 5 pm IST Dubai
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Friday, February 23 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Dubai
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Saturday, February 24 11:30 am GMT, 3:30 pm local, 5 pm IST Dubai
Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Saturday, February 24 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Dubai
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Sunday, February 25 11:30 am GMT, 3:30 pm local, 5 pm IST Dubai
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Sunday, February 25 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Dubai
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Monday, February 26 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Dubai
Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Wednesday, February 28 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Sharjah
Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Thursday, March 1 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Sharjah
Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Friday, March 2 11:30 am GMT, 3:30 pm local, 5 pm IST Sharjah
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Friday, March 2 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Sharjah
Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Saturday, March 3 11:30 am GMT, 3:30 pm local, 5 pm IST Sharjah
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Saturday, March 3 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Sharjah
Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Sunday, March 4 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Sharjah
Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Tuesday, March 6 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Dubai
Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Wednesday, March 7 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Dubai
Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Thursday, March 8 11:30 am GMT, 3:30 pm local, 5 pm IST Dubai
Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Thursday, March 8 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Dubai
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Friday, March 9 11:30 am GMT, 3:30 pm local, 5 pm IST Dubai
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Friday, March 9 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Dubai
Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Saturday, March 10 11:30 am GMT, 3:30 pm local, 5 pm IST Dubai
Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Saturday, March 10 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Dubai
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Sunday, March 11 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Dubai
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Tuesday, March 13 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Sharjah
Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Wednesday, March 14 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Sharjah
Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Thursday, March 15 11:30 am GMT, 3:30 pm local, 5 pm IST Sharjah
Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Thursday, March 15 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Sharjah
Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Friday, March 16 11:30 am GMT, 3:30 pm local, 5 pm IST Sharjah
Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Friday, March 16 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Sharjah
Qualifier Sunday, March 18 4 pm GMT, 8 pm local, 9:30 pm IST Dubai
Eliminator 1 Tuesday, March 20 TBC Lahore
Eliminator 2 Wednesday, March 21 TBC Lahore
Final Sunday, March 25 TBC Karachi