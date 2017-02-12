The second edition of the Pakistan Super League 2017 has got off to the worst possible start with off-field controversies bagging the limelight. Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been sent home and their contracts have been suspended for their alleged involvement in a fixing scandal. PCB's anti-corruption unit grilled other players from the competition as well, dealing a body blow to the PSL.

Such kind of negative news will demoralise other cricketers participating in the league. Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad said such scandals could spell trouble for PSL in future.

"I don't think most cricket boards and players will now be as receptive and supportive for the PSL. I fear the top players who care for their reputations will stay away from it. Only those players will come who want to make money," Press Trust of India quoted Miandad as saying.

The first edition of the PSL was a major success and the organisers had promised to make PSL 2017 even grander.

"Our league was free of such controversies but now the PSL is also damaged and I don't think it will be the same again," Miandad said.

Former bowler Iqbal Qasim is infuriated over the latest happenings in the PSL.

"I am very angry because don't these players realise the damage they do to our cricket and the PSL with such selfish acts," Qasim said.

Now, the organisers need to put up a brave face and take preemptive measures to ward off such malicious activities in future, in the best interest of the league.