Pakistan on Wednesday (February 8) summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner to condemn an allegedly "unprovoked" firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) that led to the death of a civilian.

Also read: J&K: India retaliates to ceasefire violation at IB in Samba sector

Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh was summoned by Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal, said a statement issued from Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria's office.

"(Pakistan) condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation on February 7, 2017," by the Indian forces on the LoC in Khui Ratta sector, Zakaria said.

A 25-year-old construction worker reportedly died in the firing.

"The director general deplored the deliberate targeting of civilians, which is a crime as well as violation of international human rights and humanitarian laws," Zakaria said.

Pakistan has in the past week violated ceasefire along the International Border (IB) in Samba sector, Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, the Indian troops also foiled an infiltration bid along the IB.

The Pakistani director general urged India to respect the ceasefire understanding of 2003 and investigate the firing and other incidents of "ceasefire violations".

Pakistan also asked India to instruct the security forces to respect the ceasefire "in the letter and spirit" and stop "targetting" villages and civilians, the statement said. Pakistan said India should maintain peace along the LoC.

Meanwhile, India accused Pakistan of violating ceasefire, to which the latter retaliated.

Pakistan had unilaterally declared ceasefire along the LoC and the IB on November 26, 2003, which was accepted by India. The ceasefire situation has been maintained in the region except for some infractions. However, there has been an increase in violation since India conducted a surgical strike in September last year to destroy terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

At least 110 ceasefire violations took place between the time when the surgical strike was conducted and January 2017.