Earlier this week, Pakistan cricket team veteran batsman Younis Khan stole the limelight after becoming the first ever cricketer to score Test centuries across 11 countries. On Saturday, well, the Pakistan cricket team are back in the news again, for embarrassing reasons.

Pakistan lost their three-match Test series against Australia 3-0, and in the process, believe it or not, have now lost as many as 12 consecutive Test matches against the Aussies between November 1999 and January 2017.

That's not all, the Pakistan cricket team has faced seven whitewash series defeats in Test cricket; the only team ever to record such an embarrassing stats.

It's been a sensational turnaround for Steve Smith's Australia since their 1-2 Test series loss against South Africa at home last November. Against Pakistan, Aussies completely dominated the three-match Test series played between December 2016 and January 2017 in venues across Australia.

Is Virat Kohli and Team India the next to face the wrath of a fresh Australia side? That remains the question for now. India play Australia in a four-match Test series, starting February, in Pune, Bengaluru, Dharamsala and Ranchi, following the completion of their current series against England in limited overs cricket.

Australia will have to beat India 3-0 in the Test series to achieve the numero uno position in the ICC Test rankings. At the moment, India are on top of the ICC chart with 120 points, while Australia are 2nd with 109 points. Pakistan, meanwhile, have been pushed down to the 5th position.