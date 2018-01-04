17 Mentally challenged Indians languishing in Pakistan jails Close
The Pakistan Foreign Office has reportedly released another video statement by former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, wherein he is seen thanking the neighbouring country for allowing his wife and his mother to meet him in Islamabad on December 25, 2017.

The jailed Indian, who is on death row, is seen saying his "health is in good condition" and that his kin were "very happy to see him."

Kulbhushan Jadhav
Kulbhushan Jadhav's meets mother and wife.Twitter

What comes as a shock to India is Kulbhushan even claimed his mother was frightened of the Indian diplomat who was present at their meeting.

Here's what Kulbhushan said 

Kulbhushan is seen in the video saying that the diplomat also shouted at his mother during their flight to Islamabad.

The new video comes a few days after India's Ministry of External Affairs revealed Kulbhushan's mother Avanti and wife Chetna were mistreated by Pakistan officials. 

The former Indian Naval Officer's family were made to change their clothes and even remove their mangalsutra and bindi. The duo were also harrassed by the Pakistani media: Journalists present outside the Pakistan Foreign Office in Islamabad were heard in videos heckling and intimidating them.

Though the neighbouring country had come upon an understanding that the Pakistan media would not talk with Kulbhushan's family, it was not heeded by the journalists. 

Interestingly, Kulbhushan's kin had not said anything about the Indian official, Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh, trying to frighten them during the meeting or in the flight.

India reacts to video 

However India has described the video released as 'absurd'. 

"This does not come as a surprise. Pakistan is simply continuing its practice of putting out coerced statements on video. It is time for them to realize that such propagandistic exercises simply carry no credibility," said the Ministry of External Affairs. 

Indian politician and Lok Sabha MP Shahi Tharoor has called the situation as 'cruel and inhuman'. 