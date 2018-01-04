The Pakistan Foreign Office has reportedly released another video statement by former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, wherein he is seen thanking the neighbouring country for allowing his wife and his mother to meet him in Islamabad on December 25, 2017.

The jailed Indian, who is on death row, is seen saying his "health is in good condition" and that his kin were "very happy to see him."

What comes as a shock to India is Kulbhushan even claimed his mother was frightened of the Indian diplomat who was present at their meeting.

Here's what Kulbhushan said

Kulbhushan is seen in the video saying that the diplomat also shouted at his mother during their flight to Islamabad.

I said don't worry Mummy.They (Pakistan) are taking care of me, they have not touched me. She believed me once she saw me personally: Kulbhushan Jadhav in an apparent new video by Pakistan pic.twitter.com/02Yj0tdene — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

But I have to say one very important thing to the Indian public & Indian govt, and for people in Navy that my Commission has not gone, I am a commissioned officer of Indian Navy: Kulbhushan Jadhav in an apparent new video by Pakistan pic.twitter.com/4I6SONL2Xu — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

The new video comes a few days after India's Ministry of External Affairs revealed Kulbhushan's mother Avanti and wife Chetna were mistreated by Pakistan officials.

The former Indian Naval Officer's family were made to change their clothes and even remove their mangalsutra and bindi. The duo were also harrassed by the Pakistani media: Journalists present outside the Pakistan Foreign Office in Islamabad were heard in videos heckling and intimidating them.

Though the neighbouring country had come upon an understanding that the Pakistan media would not talk with Kulbhushan's family, it was not heeded by the journalists.

Interestingly, Kulbhushan's kin had not said anything about the Indian official, Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh, trying to frighten them during the meeting or in the flight.

India reacts to video

However India has described the video released as 'absurd'.

"This does not come as a surprise. Pakistan is simply continuing its practice of putting out coerced statements on video. It is time for them to realize that such propagandistic exercises simply carry no credibility," said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pakistan best advised to fulfil its international obligations, whether it pertains to consular relations or UNSC resolutions 1267 and 1373 on terrorism and to desist from continuing violations of human rights of an Indian national:: MEA on apparent new video of #KulbhushanJadhav — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

Absurdity of a captive under duress certifying his own welfare while mouthing allegations of his captors clearly merits no comment: MEA on apparent new video of #KulbhushanJadhav — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

Indian politician and Lok Sabha MP Shahi Tharoor has called the situation as 'cruel and inhuman'.